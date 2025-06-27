2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monthslong demolition of Key Bridge remnants to begin July 7

The Baltimore Banner | By Hayes Gardner
Published June 27, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT
Remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2025. The last remaining portions will be demolished beginning in July. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)
KT Kanazawich
/
The Baltimore Banner
Remnants of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March 2025. The last remaining portions will be demolished beginning in July.

Fifteen months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s main span collapsed into the Patapsco River, the rest of the structure finally has a demolition date.

Beginning “on or about July 7, weather permitting,” mechanical destruction of the bridge’s remnants will begin, the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a news release Thursday.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Monthslong demolition of Key Bridge remnants to begin July 7

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsePatapsco River
Hayes Gardner
See stories by Hayes Gardner
Related Content