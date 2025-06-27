Fifteen months after the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s main span collapsed into the Patapsco River, the rest of the structure finally has a demolition date.

Beginning “on or about July 7, weather permitting,” mechanical destruction of the bridge’s remnants will begin, the Maryland Transportation Authority said in a news release Thursday.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Monthslong demolition of Key Bridge remnants to begin July 7

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.