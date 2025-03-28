2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Gov. Wes Moore on his budget proposals, and the ongoing debates in Annapolis

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 28, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
In late February, Gov. Wes Moore testified in the House of Delegates on his plan to balance the state budget.
Jerry Jackson, The Baltimore Banner
In late February, Gov. Wes Moore testified in the House of Delegates on his plan to balance the state budget.

When lawmakers convened in Annapolis in January, they faced a deep budget deficit. What the state's budget should look like, and how best to address the $3.3 billion deficit, is the subject of ongoing debate in the State House, even as the 2025 General Assembly session nears its close.

Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss his perspective on the budget, the future of tech sector in the Maryland economy and criticism of his tax proposals.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland Gov. Wes MooreMaryland General Assembly 2025Maryland Budget
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes