Gov. Wes Moore on his budget proposals, and the ongoing debates in Annapolis

When lawmakers convened in Annapolis in January, they faced a deep budget deficit. What the state's budget should look like, and how best to address the $3.3 billion deficit, is the subject of ongoing debate in the State House, even as the 2025 General Assembly session nears its close.

Gov. Wes Moore joins Midday to discuss his perspective on the budget, the future of tech sector in the Maryland economy and criticism of his tax proposals.