Twice as many Baltimoreans needed an emergency shelter in the last 2 years

The Baltimore Banner | By Hallie Miller
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:31 PM EDT
The number of people using emergency shelters has risen sharply, city officials said this week. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
The number of people using emergency shelters has risen sharply, city officials said this week.

The number of people using Baltimore’s emergency shelter system for overnight stays has doubled in the last two years, the latest city data shows, and Baltimore’s homeless services director is pointing the blame at two main culprits: A loss of funding designed to prevent evictions and the soaring costs of renting and owning a home.

More people in Baltimore experienced homelessness for the first time in 2024 compared to the year before, the data shows. And Baltimore is roughly half as successful at placing people in housing as the national average.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Twice as many Baltimoreans needed an emergency shelter in the last 2 years

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
The Baltimore Banner Housing Reliefhousing insecurityHousingBaltimore City
Hallie Miller
