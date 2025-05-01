Twice as many Baltimoreans needed an emergency shelter in the last 2 years

The number of people using Baltimore’s emergency shelter system for overnight stays has doubled in the last two years, the latest city data shows, and Baltimore’s homeless services director is pointing the blame at two main culprits: A loss of funding designed to prevent evictions and the soaring costs of renting and owning a home.

More people in Baltimore experienced homelessness for the first time in 2024 compared to the year before, the data shows. And Baltimore is roughly half as successful at placing people in housing as the national average.

