Baltimore sues Trump administration over DEI program cuts

The Baltimore Banner | By Madeleine O'Neill
Published February 4, 2025 at 10:09 AM EST
Mayor Brandon Scott called Trump's executive order targeting diversity programs "political posturing." (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)
KT Kanazawich
/
The Baltimore Banner
Mayor Brandon Scott called Trump's executive order targeting diversity programs "political posturing."

The city of Baltimore filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration late Monday, joining a group of organizations challenging a sweeping executive order that rescinded federal support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The lawsuit claims that the city has been left with a “quandary”: It relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants, many of which could be at risk under the executive order.

“The uncertainty of federal funding leaves the city wondering whether it needs to start reallocating resources—and likely reduce support for other programs—just to sustain its critical municipal functions," the complaint reads.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore sues Trump administration over DEI program cuts

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
