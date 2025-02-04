The city of Baltimore filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration late Monday, joining a group of organizations challenging a sweeping executive order that rescinded federal support for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The lawsuit claims that the city has been left with a “quandary”: It relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grants, many of which could be at risk under the executive order.

“The uncertainty of federal funding leaves the city wondering whether it needs to start reallocating resources—and likely reduce support for other programs—just to sustain its critical municipal functions," the complaint reads.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore sues Trump administration over DEI program cuts

