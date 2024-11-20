A proposed two-towered, cable-stayed Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement would vertically dwarf the felled span and have slightly more space between its main piers, the first public rendering of what a new bridge could look like shows.

The preliminary design is included as part of an application the Maryland Transportation Authority submitted this month to the U.S. Coast Guard for navigational approval. The plans are conceptual, the application states, and a spokesperson for the authority, which owns the bridge, cautioned that the purpose of the document is simply to generate feedback from mariners and other interested parties.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge replacement towers over old span in preliminary drawings

