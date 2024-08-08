Ex-UMBC athletic director sues over dismissal, says issues with swim coach were hidden at hiring

A former University of Maryland, Baltimore County athletic director said he was the first person to hold Chad Cradock, then a swim head coach and senior staff member, accountable about sexual assault and harassment accusations.

Brian Barrio didn’t know that the university knew about serious misconductuntil earlier this year, when the United States Department of Justice released a report that Cradock sexually assaulted, harassed and discriminated against student athletes on the swim team. Barrio alleges in a federal lawsuit filed this week in Baltimore that if not for his actions, “the abuse and assaults would have continued unabated.” He had reported the head coach for COVID-19 violations, and then students felt safe to speak up.

The university fired Barrio in March of this year, after promises of reshuffling the athletic department and keeping people accountable.

Barrio is suing the institution on counts of “fraudulent inducement,” alleging that the university misrepresented the state of the athletic department and purposefully covered the ongoing issues with Title IX so he would take the job. He is also suing the university on grounds of retaliation and libel by implication and for “past and future wages and benefits,” compensatory, mental anguish and emotional distress damages.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County declined to comment Thursday, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.

