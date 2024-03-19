After a damning federal investigation revealed the University of Maryland, Baltimore County failed to stop a swim coach from sexually abusing students, the university system announced it would revamp policies on all its campuses.

The United States Department of Justice investigation released Monday found that UMBC allowed Chad Cradock, who coached the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, “to do as he pleased without consequence, including engaging in physical sexual assaults” against students between 2015 and 2020. Cradock died by suicide in 2021.

The DOJ found that the university violated Title IX, the law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in education. UMBC President Valerie Sheares Ashby wrote in an email to the community that the institution would be signing and publicly releasing an agreement that will specify how the school will change the way it responds to reports of sexual misconduct and discrimination.

In the meantime, the University System of Maryland is beginning a system-wide review of the way it enforces Title IX, according to a statement released Monday.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Sexual misconduct at UMBC prompts audit of policies at all Maryland campuses

