© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘You asked for it’: Baltimore County cop accused of pepper spraying man in patrol car

The Baltimore Banner | By Justin Fenton
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:59 PM EST
A Baltimore County Police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson on June 16, 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
A Baltimore County Police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson on June 16, 2022.

Three Baltimore County Police officers have been indicted by Baltimore prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault of a detainee that took place in the city last fall.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and a related charge. The grand jury indictment alleges that Small pepper sprayed in the face an escaped prisoner who was inside a patrol car with the windows rolled up. He then held the prisoner by his hair for 28 seconds, while the detainee said he could not breathe.

“You asked for it,” Small said, according to the indictment. “Just remember this. I warned you.”

Justin Graham-Moore, 24, and Jacob Roos, 28, were also charged with misconduct in office. They are accused of failing to intervene, though charging documents for their indictments were not available Friday morning.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: ‘You asked for it’: Baltimore County cop accused of pepper spraying man in patrol car

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Baltimore CountyBaltimore County PoliceCrimeCriminal Justice
Justin Fenton
See stories by Justin Fenton
Related Content
Load More