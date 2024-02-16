Three Baltimore County Police officers have been indicted by Baltimore prosecutors in connection with an alleged assault of a detainee that took place in the city last fall.

Cpl. Zachary Small, 51, is facing charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, misconduct in office and a related charge. The grand jury indictment alleges that Small pepper sprayed in the face an escaped prisoner who was inside a patrol car with the windows rolled up. He then held the prisoner by his hair for 28 seconds, while the detainee said he could not breathe.

“You asked for it,” Small said, according to the indictment. “Just remember this. I warned you.”

Justin Graham-Moore, 24, and Jacob Roos, 28, were also charged with misconduct in office. They are accused of failing to intervene, though charging documents for their indictments were not available Friday morning.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: ‘You asked for it’: Baltimore County cop accused of pepper spraying man in patrol car

