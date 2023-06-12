Baltimore County's new police chief Robert McCullough

When Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. needed to replace Police Chief Melissa Hyatt last spring, he turned to a veteran of his county’s police department.

The new police chief is Robert McCullough, a 35-year veteran of the County police force.

He was confirmed by the County Council in April and is the first African American to lead the country’s 21st largest police department in Maryland’s third largest jurisdiction.

McCullough joins Tom on today's Midday.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.