Midday

Baltimore County's new police chief Robert McCullough

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
McCullough
McCullough was named to lead the Baltimore County police department in early April 2023.

When Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. needed to replace Police Chief Melissa Hyatt last spring, he turned to a veteran of his county’s police department.

The new police chief is Robert McCullough, a 35-year veteran of the County police force.
He was confirmed by the County Council in April and is the first African American to lead the country’s 21st largest police department in Maryland’s third largest jurisdiction.

McCullough joins Tom on today's Midday.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
