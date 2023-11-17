© 2023 WYPR
Midday

The Inner Harbor, Camden Yards: Reimagining our public spaces

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakTeria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
The reimagined Harborplace waterfront proposed by developer P. David Bramble offers a unique -- and controversial -- synthesis of parks, markets, restaurants, office space and residential units, a mix the developer says is designed "to enhance and embrace the water." (image courtesy MCB Real Estate)
Dr. Daniel Campo is associate professor and chair of the Department of Graduate Built Environment Studies in the School of Architecture and Planning at Morgan State University. (photo courtesy MSU)
A few weeks ago, the Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority announced a “Memorandum of Understanding” that would extend the team’s lease at Camden Yards and provide state money for redevelopment of the area around the stadium. And, last week, plans to reimagine another Baltimore landmark, Harborplace, were announced by local developer David Bramble of MCB Real Estate.
 
Tom's next guest is an urban planner on the faculty of Morgan State University. Dr. Daniel Campois the Chair of the Department of Graduate Built Environment Studies and the Director of Morgan’s Graduate Program in City and Regional Planning at the School of Architecture and Planning. He’s also the author of the upcoming book, Postindustrial DIY: Recovering American Rustbelt Icons…

Dr. Campo joins us on Zoom…

An artists' view of "The Sail," the colloquial name for 201 E Pratt Street, in MCB Real Estate's Harborplace proposed waterfront complex. The design of this iconic building, inspired by the water, was the winner of an international design competition. The 201 E Pratt St. complex will house a marketplace on the first two floors, and offer restaurant, venue, and commercial opportunities on the upper levels. (image courtesy MCB Real estate)
Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
