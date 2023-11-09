The FBI’s long-awaited new headquarters will be built in Prince George’s County, a massive win for Maryland officials who have pursued the project for years while competing against a bid from Virginia.

The site adjacent to the Greenbelt Metro Station was selected because it was the lowest cost to taxpayers, offered access to mass transit and can promote equity, according to the U.S. General Services Administration, which will oversee the project.

“GSA looks forward to building the FBI a state-of-the-art headquarters campus in Greenbelt to advance their critical mission for years to come,” Robin Carnahan, administrator of the GSA, said in a statement Wednesday night.

Maryland officials — led by longtime U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer — have contended that Greenbelt represents better value for taxpayers and would serve as an economic boost in a majority-Black county that’s close to the nation’s capital, but has relatively few federal agency offices.

Hoyer’s office issued a statement on behalf of the congressman and a bevy of fellow Democratic politicians, including senators, members of Congress, Gov. Wes Moore and Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The statement touted the benefits of the Greenbelt site and noted the yearslong, bipartisan effort to land the project in Maryland.

“Considering cost to the taxpayer, equity, construction timeline, transportation access, and the FBI’s mission requirements, we have long believed that Greenbelt is the best site for this crucial facility,” the statement said. “We are pleased that the GSA arrived at the same conclusion.”

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Prince George’s County picked for new FBI headquarters

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.