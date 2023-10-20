One firefighter is dead and four others were injured after a fire spread rapidly across three rowhomes in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue Thursday afternoon.

”Tonight, Baltimore lost a hero, one of our bravest public servants,” Mayor Brandon Scott said late Thursday night at a press briefing outside theMaryland Shock Trauma Center.

Units responded around 3:45 p.m. to a scene with extensive smoke and fire at a two-story brick rowhome, Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said. Firefighters entered the building, where they had zero visibility, just before the flames quickly intensified and overwhelmed them, he said.

Authorities said the homes were occupied and none of the residents were harmed in the blaze. Multiple agencies are investigating the cause of the fire, which is currently unknown.

Wallace, flanked by city leaders and emergency responders from surrounding jurisdictions, confirmed that a firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, died as a result of their injuries. Four other firefighters suffered varying degrees of burns, he said. One is expected to be released within 24 hours and three others are in serious condition.

Fire personnel and other emergency responders had lined up outside of shock trauma earlier in the evening and saluted in silence as a gurney was wheeled out of the building. A flag processional later led an ambulance with Baltimore City Fire Department emblazoned on the side out of the parking lot as people followed behind, many embracing and crying.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: 1 firefighter dead, 4 injured after rowhome fire in Northwest Baltimore

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.