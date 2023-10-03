© 2023 WYPR
Read the results of the Goucher College-Banner survey of Baltimore City residents

The Baltimore Banner | By John O'Connor
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT
Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner surveyed city residents to learn their views on the 2024 local elections and issues such as crime, education, leadership and the quality of municipal services.

The poll of 711 registered Baltimore voters was conducted by phone, both landline and mobile, between Sept. 19 and Sept. 23. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

Additionally, 537 registered Baltimore Democrats in the sample were asked about the coming 2024 races for mayor and City Council president. These questions have a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points

Eighty-three percent of the interviews were completed on a cell phone and 17% were conducted on a landline. Fifty-one percent of the cell phone interviews were conducted via text-to-web.

Read the results of the poll on The Baltimore Banner's website here.

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.

