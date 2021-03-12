Baltimore City Mayoral Race

-
An exclusive poll shows Brandon Scott with a runaway lead in Baltimore’s mayoral race. A Goucher Poll shows Marylanders have little faith in taking a…
-
Today, the final installment in our pre-primary series of Conversations with the Candidates. Tom's guest is Thiru Vignarajah, a veteran city and federal…
-
A new poll from WYPR, the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore shows former mayor Sheila Dixon, Mary Miller and City Council President Brandon…
-
As Baltimore residents brace for further consequences from the coronavirus pandemic, they are also looking for the city’s next mayor to lead recovery…
-
The fallout of the coronavirus - thousands are out of work, many small businesses hang by a thread. How will Baltimore’s next mayor lead the city’s…
-
This morning we kick off a series of conversations with candidates running to fill Baltimore’s top elective office. Up first, former federal and city…
-
Progressive state senator Mary Washington has suspended her campaign for the Democratic mayoral primary, saying she needs to fully devote her time to 43rd…
-
After months of speculation, Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott has officially entered the 2020 mayoral race, becoming the first elected…