Goucher poll: Candidates challenged on crime, schools & city services

This morning,a new poll was released that took the temperature of the local electorate on a number of issues. It was commissioned by our news partner, the Baltimore Banner and conducted by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

Our guest is Dr. Mileah Kromer, the director of the Huges Center.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program