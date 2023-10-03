© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Goucher poll: Candidates challenged on crime, schools & city services

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published October 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon

This morning,a new poll was released that took the temperature of the local electorate on a number of issues. It was commissioned by our news partner, the Baltimore Banner and conducted by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

Our guest is Dr. Mileah Kromer, the director of the Huges Center.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program

Politics Election Baltimore City
