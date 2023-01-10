Councilman Kristerfer Burnett introduced a bill Monday that will raise penalties for businesses that violate a curfew policy for minors, following a shooting last week at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center that left one Edmondson-Westside High School student dead.

A portion of city code prohibits minors under the age of 16 from being in “any public place or any establishment” between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., when they should be in school. It also establishes a nighttime curfew.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City Council bill could raise penalties on businesses violating curfew rules for minors

