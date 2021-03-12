© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Edmonson Village

  • ceasefire_nov_pic.png
    WYPR News
    Ceasefire 2.0 begins Friday
    In late summer Baltimore residents organized a 72-hour “cease-fire” in hopes of stemming gun violence in their city. It wasn’t perfect. There were at…