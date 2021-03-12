-
Six Baltimore City council members have joined nearly 100 officials from cities across the U.S. in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate digital redlining.
City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett wants strict controls on the use by Baltimore City of facial recognition surveillance, a technology that privacy…
A package of bills aimed to modernize the office of the Baltimore City Comptroller, including one that would require real estate records to be maintained…
Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelises appeared before the City Council Thursday night to address questions from lawmakers after the district delayed…
Three Baltimore City Council members and the Baltimore Digital Equity Coalition have asked Attorney General Brian Frosh to investigate Comcast for price…
Baltimore City council members were in the middle of introducing a slew of new legislation at their first virtual meeting of the year Monday when a…
Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby convened the 73rd term of the legislative body for its first meeting Thursday night and later announced his…
City Council President Nick Mosby and a roster of new city council members were sworn into the legislative body in outdoor, socially-distanced ceremonies…
The Baltimore City Council held another virtual meetinglast night ---- the penultimate meeting before the next iteration of the council is sworn in.…
The Baltimore City Council held a busy virtual meeting Monday night. They passed two prominent bills that re-examine the legacy of Christopher Columbus,…