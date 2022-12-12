Gamblers spent big on mobile sports betting in first days following Maryland launch

Gamblers using their sports betting apps wagered $186 million over the first eight days that online betting was operational at the end of November, according to the latest monthly revenue report from state regulators posted Monday.

The amount gambled on state’s first seven mobile sports gambling apps included nearly $64 million in free play promotional wagers funded by the apps.

The mobile gamblers won back $160 million.

The amount of money spent on mobile sports gambling in a little more than a week dwarfed the $33 million that bettors gambled at brick-and-mortar sports betting locations throughout the course of the entire month. The apps went live on Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

Because of the significant promotions — some apps offered hundreds of dollars worth of free bets to lure in gamblers — the mobile sports gambling industry had a net loss of about $38 million in the month of November.

