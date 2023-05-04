© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Your Child's Brain

The Impact of Technology on Reading and Literacy

Published May 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Check out the latest episode of Your Child’s Brain. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and his guests Heidi Daniel, president and CEO at the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, and Dr. Tzipi Horowitz-Kraus, a developmental neuroscientist at Kennedy Krieger Institute as we discuss children's reading, literacy, and the impact of technology on both.

Links to visit:

Enoch Pratt library Summer Reading Program https://www.prattlibrary.org/summer-break

The Neurobiology of Reading podcast

