© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Dr. Ben Chavis goes looking for the bright side in new WYPR feature, 'The Good News'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT

A new feature on WYPR seeks to highlight the bright side of the news headlines and celebrates the good in all of us.

The Good News, hosted by former head of the NAACP Dr. Benjamin Chavis will broadcast on WYPR and WTMD. The daily radio commentary and headline news review will seek to offer timely and unique perspective on the headline news of the day across America and throughout the world.

Chavis joins Midday host Tom Hall to discuss the show's launch.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland NAACPWYPR Podcast
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes