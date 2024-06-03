Dr. Ben Chavis goes looking for the bright side in new WYPR feature, 'The Good News'

A new feature on WYPR seeks to highlight the bright side of the news headlines and celebrates the good in all of us.

The Good News, hosted by former head of the NAACP Dr. Benjamin Chavis will broadcast on WYPR and WTMD. The daily radio commentary and headline news review will seek to offer timely and unique perspective on the headline news of the day across America and throughout the world.

Chavis joins Midday host Tom Hall to discuss the show's launch.