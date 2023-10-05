People with disabilities or chronic health conditions, such as cerebral palsy, may be as much as 3-4 times more likely to develop depression and anxiety disorders. Research suggests this link is not necessarily related to the severity of a person’s disability but is instead tied to things like levels of stress, management of pain and fatigue, coping skills, or family and social support.

In this episode of Your Child’s Brain, Dr. Brad Schlaggar, President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger, is joined by two of his colleagues: Dr. Heather Riordan, a child neurologist and medical director of the Phelps Center for Cerebral Palsy and Dr. Aaron Hauptman, a pediatric and adult neuropsychiatrist, and the associate director of Neuropsychiatry to discuss cerebral palsy with a special emphasis on the mental health challenges with the disorder.

