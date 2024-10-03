How Experience and Environment Impact Our Early Brain Development

How does experience and one’s environment influence the early development of our brains? We’ve known for a long time that this question does not simply boil down to “Nature” vs “”nurture”, a false dichotomy. Instead, brain development might best be thought of as a cascading interaction between nature and nurture that unfolds over time. Twenty five years ago, the National Academy of Sciences published a landmark report called From Neurons to Neighborhoods which dove deep into this question.

In this month's episode of Your Child's Brain, join Dr. Brad Schlaggar and his guests.as they reflect on this influential report and discuss how early experiences, environments and exposures influence the developing brain.