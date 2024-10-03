© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Child's Brain

How Experience and Environment Impact Our Early Brain Development

Published October 3, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Building the future, one block at a time!
Dirk - stock.adobe.com
/
804600500
Building the future, one block at a time!

How does experience and one’s environment influence the early development of our brains? We’ve known for a long time that this question does not simply boil down to “Nature” vs “”nurture”, a false dichotomy. Instead, brain development might best be thought of as a cascading interaction between nature and nurture that unfolds over time. Twenty five years ago, the National Academy of Sciences published a landmark report called From Neurons to Neighborhoods which dove deep into this question.

In this month’s episode of Your Child’s Brain, join Dr. Brad Schlaggar and his guests.as they reflect on this influential report and discuss how early experiences, environments and exposures influence the developing brain early experiences, environments and exposures influence the developing brain.

Tags
Your Child's Brain Your Child's BrainWYPR Podcast