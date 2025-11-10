Judge rules case can continue against Gore for alleged PFAS contamination in Maryland

A family in Maryland can continue their lawsuit against W.L. Gore & Associates after a ruling in late October threw out the company’s attempt to dismiss the case.

Cheryl and Stephen Martin, along with the state of Maryland, are suing Gore for PFAS chemical contamination in the groundwater stemming from the company’s 13 manufacturing facilities in the area.

“This case is more about enforcing the federal statutes that exist that would relate to this PFAS contamination, and it's more about remediation,” said Phil Federico, a partner at Brockstedt Mandalas Federico, which is representing the Martins.

Judge Richard Bennett allowed the Martins’ case to continue after Gore challenged it based on minor technicalities in how the case was filed.

The ruling allows the Martins and other residents can fully engage in the suit with Maryland as they try to show that Gore knowingly used PFAS chemicals and allowed them to seep into the groundwater even when the company knew it was a health risk.

Federico said Gore knew in the 1980s that the chemicals were dangerous.

“In the animal studies that were being done, the animals were getting cancer,” Federico said. “Gore at that time could have, and should have, taken the necessary precautions to filter and otherwise clean the water and the air before they put it into the community.”

The environmental remediation case is happening as two other case continue against Gore.

One is a class action suit of about 4,000 residents seeking damages and the other is a family seeking compensation for PFAS contamination on their land.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said the state is also seeking compensation.

Brown said there were extensive damages for past and future contamination caused by Gore’s factory in Cecil County.

“I can tell you that the components of our damage claim right is to remediate the harm that's been done, the cost of abatement, to prevent future harm, and then to the extent that there's been - and we suspect that there has been - harm to people and communities, then we'll seek recovery in that regard as well,” Brown said.

Similar suits have brought in billions of dollars in settlement money to other states. DuPont settled for $1.18 billion in 2023 and 3M settled for more than $10 billion the same year.

The Maryland case states that Gore, through its connections to DuPont, knew as early as 1961 that PFAS chemicals were a health risk.

Gore claims that it eliminated PFAS chemicals from its raw materials to create Gore-Tex about a decade ago.

The company hired an environmental consulting firm for Cecil County and provided bottled water and filtration systems for residents.

Gore is pushing back against the AG’s claims.

“W. L. Gore & Associates denies the allegations in the complaint and is surprised by the Maryland Attorney General’s decision to initiate legal action, particularly in light of our proactive and intensive engagement with state regulators over the past two years,” the company wrote in a statement.

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, have been linked to certain cancers and other illnesses like ulcerative colitis and thyroid disease.