© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Healthcare
Healthcare coverage from WYPR is made possible by support from GBMC HealthCare.

University of Maryland Medical Center residents and fellows voting on whether to form union

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Scott Maucione
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:25 PM EDT
Resident physicians and fellows at the University of Maryland Medical Center have organized with the American Federation of Teachers-Maryland. (Courtesy photo/American Federation of Teachers-Maryland (AFT Maryland)
Courtesy photo
/
American Federation of Teachers-Maryland (AFT Maryland)
Resident physicians and fellows at the University of Maryland Medical Center have organized with the American Federation of Teachers-Maryland.

Residents and fellows at the University of Maryland Medical Center believe they have the votes to form a union.

More than 900 employees are voting this week on whether to join the American Federation of Teachers-Maryland.

Voting ends on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Residents and fellows are fresh out of medical school and working as doctors, often in a learning capacity. However, they are often stuck with long hours and low pay.

Andrew Gilmore, a fellow in pulmonary and critical care at UMMC, said the average yearly pay at UMMC for fellows and residents is $63,000. Sometimes residents work 24 hour shifts as well.

Gilmore said if the union is formed the residents will push for childcare benefits, more pay and more breaks for sleep.

“Oftentimes, when we have these extraordinary long work hours, in some cases, we're not able to provide the best patient care all the time,” Gilmore said. “Our goal is to create a new contract that is beneficial for everybody.”

Residents across the country are starting to bargain for more rights.

New doctors in Detroit, Boston, New York and Washington D.C. have all voted to unionize in the past several months.

If the residents vote to form the union they will then go on to finalize their status with the National Labor Relations Board. Then, they can begin bargaining with management.
Tags
WYPR News University of Maryland Medical Centerhealthcare workersMaryland HealthcareHealthcareunionUnion Workers
Scott Maucione
Scott is the Health Reporter for WYPR. @smaucionewypr
See stories by Scott Maucione
Related Content
Load More