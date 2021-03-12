-
It’s the Midday Healthwatch, another of our occasional conversations with Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former Baltimore City Health…
-
Healthwatch: Dr. Leana Wen On Vaccines And Viral VariantsToday, another edition of the Midday Healthwatch, our monthly conversation with Dr. Leana Wen. She is an emergency physician and former Baltimore City…
-
An FDA advisory committee has endorsed emergency use authorization for the COVID 19 vaccine developed by Pfizer. Moderna’s drug is expected to be approved…
-
The Maryland State Department of Health reports today that 10 people died of COVID-19-related illness yesterday, the highest death toll in the last couple…
-
It’s the Midday Healthwatch, with Dr. Leana Wen. Today, we’re focusing on the politicization of healthcare on the campaign trail, and on the coronavirus,…