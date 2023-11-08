© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Midday Healthwatch: Drug Safety on Paxlovid and Ozempic

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
An artist's rendering of the original SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. (CDC)
Time to lose weight
Alan Cleaver/Flickr

Today on Midday, it’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen.

Regular listeners to our show know that Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts.

In 2019, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s an emergency physician and she teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health.

She writes a column for the Washington Post. She’s a medical expert for CNN, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Supervisory Producer, Midday
