Midday Healthwatch: Drug Safety on Paxlovid and Ozempic

Today on Midday, it’s the Midday Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen.

Regular listeners to our show know that Dr. Wen is one of America’s most trusted and knowledgeable public health experts.

In 2019, she was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Dr. Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s an emergency physician and she teaches at the George Washington University School of Public Health.

She writes a column for the Washington Post. She’s a medical expert for CNN, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and the author of Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

