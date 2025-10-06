2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Dr. Leana Wen on Tylenol safety, CDC turmoil, new vaccine policies

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency room physician, a Washington Post columnist, a professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency room physician, a Washington Post health columnist, a professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and a former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.

It’s the Midday Healthwatch with former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Washington Post columnist, Dr. Leana Wen.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump dove back into the business of dispensing health advice, telling pregnant women to stop taking Tylenol, citing the drug’s possible link to autism. “Tough it out,” he said if they had a fever or other symptoms that lead millions of people to take the medication. The evidence about acetaminophen and its link to autism is not convincing to most of the medical establishment.

There is, however, evidence that links excessive dosage levels of the medication to other serious health problems, like severe liver damage.

Dr. Wen wrote about this recently in her twice-weekly column for the Washington Post.

We'll discuss Tylenol safety and other issues in public health as Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom.

