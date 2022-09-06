© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Leana Wen: new COVID boosters, school safety

Published September 6, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Dr. Leana Wen Nov 2019_WIDECROP.png
Dr. Leana Wen is an emergency physician and public health advocate. She teaches at GW University's Milken Institute School of Public Health. (photo credit: GWU)

And now, it’s the Midday Healthwatch.  Tom's guest is Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor at George Washington University. She’s also a former Health Commissioner of the city of Baltimore, and a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, as well as a commentator for CNN and a columnist for the Washington Post. Her latest book is called Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health.

Dr. Leana Wen joins us on Zoom.

You're welcome to join the conversation as well. Call 410.662.8780. Email [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

