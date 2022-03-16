© 2021 WYPR
WYPR News

Gas tax holiday is almost here

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Joel McCord
Published March 16, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT
A bill that would provide Marylanders temporary relief from skyrocketing gas prices by suspending the state gas tax for a month moved a step closer to reality Wednesday as both chambers of the General Assembly gave preliminary approval to matching bills.

The bills establish a 30-day gas tax holiday and contain a provision that directs the state comptroller’s office to reimburse gas stations for taxes paid on fuel that’s already in their storage tanks. They also require the stations to report their fuel inventory when the holiday ends.

The reimbursement provisions were written into the bill after gas station owners explained to lawmakers that they couldn’t drop their prices immediately because they had already paid the tax and were passing it on to their customers.

The House approved its bill without debate, but Senate Republicans tried to add language to repeal a 2013 measure that ties the tax to the rate of inflation.

Sen. Mike Hough, of Frederick County, predicted that the gas tax will skyrocket in July when the adjustment is made for inflation.

“If we really want to help consumers, let's not give them a 30 day holiday and then raise their gas tax,” he said. “Let's get rid of the automatic gas tax increase.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson argued the tax helps pay for transportation projects. Disconnecting it from inflation would risk the state’s ability to maintain its infrastructure.

He said Maryland lacked the resources to maintain and expand its roads, bridges and transit systems when lawmakers passed the 2013 measure.

“And that's why having the resources to match inflation makes sense,” he said.

