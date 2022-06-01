© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR 106.9 Eastern shore is finishing tower work this week and will be at reduced power during daylight hours. All streams are working.
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Why wills matter: Alexis Burrell-Rohde, Balt Co's Register of Wills

Published June 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT
Alexis Burrell-Rohde_BaltCoRegister_photo.jpg
Alexis Burrell-Rohde, a Democrat, was sworn in as Baltimore County's Register of Wills in 2021. (courtesy photo)

Everyone over the age of 18 with income, property and other personal assets should consider preparing a legal document known as the last will and testament.

It's the only way to be sure those assets are properly distributed (and taxed) after one's death, according to Tom's next guest, Baltimore County's Register of Wills Alexis Burrell-Rohde.

Ms. Burrell-Rohde joins us on Zoom from her County Courthouse office in Towson with insights on the importance of estate planning and what resources are available to residents.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayState taxesFinancesMaryland Register of Wills
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak