Why wills matter: Alexis Burrell-Rohde, Balt Co's Register of Wills

Everyone over the age of 18 with income, property and other personal assets should consider preparing a legal document known as the last will and testament.

It's the only way to be sure those assets are properly distributed (and taxed) after one's death, according to Tom's next guest, Baltimore County's Register of Wills Alexis Burrell-Rohde.

Ms. Burrell-Rohde joins us on Zoom from her County Courthouse office in Towson with insights on the importance of estate planning and what resources are available to residents.

