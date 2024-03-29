© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

Marian House receives $2M from MacKenzie Scott. How does the shelter support at-risk women?

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:12 AM EDT
Marian House is one of five Baltimore nonprofits to recently receive an award from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Credit: Marian House Facebook page
Marian House is one of five Baltimore nonprofits to recently receive an award from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Credit: Marian House Facebook page

With all the grim news battering Baltimore this week, let's take a few minutes to celebrate the good fortune that befell five local nonprofits two weeks ago—major gifts that could be transformative.

Wide Angle Youth Media, Baltimore Tree Trust, Govans Economic Development Corporation, St. Francis Neighborhood Center, and Marian House each received $2 million dollars from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

This morning, we’re taking a closer look at one of these recipients - Marian House. The nonprofit serves women and families, and offers shelter and treatment for substance abuse, trauma, and mental illness.

Social worker Katie Allston is the president and CEO of Marian House. She’s led the organization for over a decade. Novlette Haughton is a graduate of Marian House. Today, she is a legal advocate at the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
