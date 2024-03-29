Marian House receives $2M from MacKenzie Scott. How does the shelter support at-risk women?

With all the grim news battering Baltimore this week, let's take a few minutes to celebrate the good fortune that befell five local nonprofits two weeks ago—major gifts that could be transformative.

Wide Angle Youth Media, Baltimore Tree Trust, Govans Economic Development Corporation, St. Francis Neighborhood Center, and Marian House each received $2 million dollars from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

This morning, we’re taking a closer look at one of these recipients - Marian House. The nonprofit serves women and families, and offers shelter and treatment for substance abuse, trauma, and mental illness.

Social worker Katie Allston is the president and CEO of Marian House. She’s led the organization for over a decade. Novlette Haughton is a graduate of Marian House. Today, she is a legal advocate at the Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service.