Gordana Schifanelli, Republican nominee for Lt. Governor of MD

More than 600,000 Maryland voters have requested a mail-in ballot, and early voting is now underway. Early voting locations are open every day, 7:00 AM until 8:00 PM, including this weekend. Voters have until next Thursday to cast an in-person ballot in advance of Election Day on Nov. 8th.

Today on Midday, the final installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Gordana Schifanelli, a lawyer from Kent Island who is the Republican nominee for Lt. Governor, running with MD Delegate Dan Cox, the Republican gubernatorial nominee.

In 2020, Schifanelli led the effort to oppose Dr. Andrea Kane, an African American Superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Schools. She left the school system after being criticized for her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and for advocating for racial dialogue in the majority white county.

Ms. Schifanelli holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics and a Masters in economics and finance from the University of Belgrade, in Serbia. She emigrated to the United States in the 1990s, and earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. In addition to practicing law in a firm with her husband, she was until last year an adjunct faculty member at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Gordana Schifanelli is 51 years old, and the mother of three sons. She and her family live in Stevensville.

Gordana Schifanelli joins us on Zoom.

