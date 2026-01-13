2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Maryland's lawmakers gather for the 2026 session, with new leadership and old budget anxiety

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Maryland lawmakers gather during the start of the state's General Assembly's annual 90-day session, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/AP
/
AP
Maryland lawmakers gather during the start of the state's General Assembly's annual 90-day session, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Maryland General Assembly’s 2026 session begins tomorrow in Annapolis, with some new leadership and old budgetary concerns.

Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel) takes over as speaker of the House of Delegates, becoming the second woman of color to hold the job.

Lawmakers will debate clean energy goals, Gov. Wes Moore's affordable housing bills, public education funding and more, all under the ominous clouds of severe gaps in the state's budget.

Today on Midday, a look at what is ahead for the next 90 days.

We look ahead to the session with Democratic Majority Leader Del. David Moon, Republican House Minority Leader Del. Jason Buckel, and Pamela Wood, the statehouse reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Follow coverage of the State House from WYPR's new Maryland State Government and Politics Reporter Sarah Petrowich.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland General Assembly 2026Maryland General AssemblyGeneral Assembly
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak