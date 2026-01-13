Maryland's lawmakers gather for the 2026 session, with new leadership and old budget anxiety

The Maryland General Assembly’s 2026 session begins tomorrow in Annapolis, with some new leadership and old budgetary concerns.

Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D-Prince George’s and Anne Arundel) takes over as speaker of the House of Delegates, becoming the second woman of color to hold the job.

Lawmakers will debate clean energy goals, Gov. Wes Moore's affordable housing bills, public education funding and more, all under the ominous clouds of severe gaps in the state's budget.

Today on Midday, a look at what is ahead for the next 90 days.

We look ahead to the session with Democratic Majority Leader Del. David Moon, Republican House Minority Leader Del. Jason Buckel, and Pamela Wood, the statehouse reporter for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Follow coverage of the State House from WYPR's new Maryland State Government and Politics Reporter Sarah Petrowich.

