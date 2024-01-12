Maryland General Assembly 2024: What's on the agenda?

The 2024 Session of the Maryland General Assembly is underway.

On today's show, we talk about what we can expect in this year's session, which Senate President Bill Ferguson described to me as a “turn the corner year” when we spoke on Midday earlier this week.

Lawmakers are now in their third day of the 2024 session. Over the next three months they will consider statutes concerning housing, juvenile justice and public safety; measures meant to grow the state economy; a death with dignity bill, and legislation naming a state fruit.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush and reporter Hallie Miller from our news partner the Baltimore Banner join Tom with the latest from Annapolis.

