© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Maryland General Assembly 2024: What's on the agenda?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreMatt BushSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
“I think that anything or any conversation around taxes, people need to understand my bar for that is very, very high,” Governor Moore said. Continuing on the subject of proposed tax or fee hikes, Moore added that the state “cannot grow our economy on the back of working families.” Photo by Matt Bush/WYPR.
Matt Bush
/
WYPR
Governor Wes Moore at the opening of the 2024 General Assembly session.

The 2024 Session of the Maryland General Assembly is underway.

On today's show, we talk about what we can expect in this year's session, which Senate President Bill Ferguson described to me as a “turn the corner year” when we spoke on Midday earlier this week.

Lawmakers are now in their third day of the 2024 session. Over the next three months they will consider statutes concerning housing, juvenile justice and public safety; measures meant to grow the state economy; a death with dignity bill, and legislation naming a state fruit.

WYPR News Director Matt Bush and reporter Hallie Miller from our news partner the Baltimore Banner join Tom with the latest from Annapolis.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsGeneral AssemblyState Politics
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties. @MattBushMD
See stories by Matt Bush
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes