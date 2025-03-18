2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
The 2025 General Assembly reaches Crossover Day. Which bills look likely to become law?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza an Eastern Shore Republican speaks during floor debate.
Ulysses Muñoz, The Baltimore Banner
Sen. Mary Beth Carozza an Eastern Shore Republican speaks during floor debate.

This week marks a critical point of the 2025 General Assembly session. On Crossover Day bills must pass into the chamber opposite from where they were proposed. Legislation that does not make the jump between the House and Senate is unlikely to become law this year.

Reporters embedded at the capitol join Midday live from the State House to discuss the latest.

WYPR's senior reporter and editor Rachel Baye discusses tax proposals and immigration laws.

The Baltimore Banner's Pamela Wood covers legislation concerning education funding in the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and the state budget.

