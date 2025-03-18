Amidst budget struggle, can Maryland's ambitious climate goals survive?

A priority of Gov. Wes Moore’s administration is kickstarting the transition to a carbon-neutral, “green” economy in Maryland. The Climate Solutions Now Act of 2022 mandates the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by the end of this decade and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

But with the need to tighten the budgetary belt in Annapolis, where will climate initiatives stand when the legislature adjourns in three weeks?

Aman Azhar, a reporter for Inside Climate News, joins Midday to share his reporting on this issue.