Trump indicted for 2020 election coup plot: Analysis with Kim Wehle

On Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith unsealed a four-count indictment against Donald Trump — the former US president and current front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — for crimes he is alleged to have committed during his failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election — and election which he lost. Mr. Smith described the criminal charges briefly during yesterday's Washington, DC news conference.

Kim Wehle is a professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, a popular legal commentator, and author of "How to Read the Constitution - and Why" (courtesy photo)

Joining Tom to discuss this historic and long-awaited development is Kim Wehle. She is a professor at University of Baltimore School of Law and host of the Youtube channel, Simple Politics. She is also the author of three excellent books, one on the constitution, one on voting, and her latest offering:How to Think Like a Lawyer--And Why: A Common-Sense Guide to Everyday Dilemmas.

Kim is our go-to source for analysis and perspective on a host of legal matters, including the proliferating legal entanglements of Donald Trump.

