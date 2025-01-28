A former federal prosecutor on what a new Dept. of Justice means for Maryland, and the rule of law

Yesterday, acting Attorney General James McHenry fired more than 12 career prosecutors who worked with Special Counsel Jack Smith on two criminal investigations into President Donald Trump. A Justice Department spokesperson said the prosecutors could not be trusted to “faithfully implement” the President’s agenda.

Aaron Zelinsky, a Baltimore-based attorney, joins Midday to discuss this development and more. Zelinsky recently retired from the Department of Justice after more than 10 years as a prosecutor. He served as an Assistant Special Counsel to Robert Mueller in the investigation into President Donald Trump’s connection to Russia during the 2016 election.

He was also the lead prosecutor in two high-profile cases in Maryland. He was set to prosecute Roy McGrath, Gov. Larry Hogan’s Chief of Staff, before McGrath's suicide. And Zelinsky got convictions in the perjury and mortgage fraud cases against former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is currently serving a sentence of a year in home detention.

