A sentencing hearing for Marilyn Mosby, a former two-term Baltimore State’s Attorney, is underway in federal court in Greenbelt. Mosby was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud in February.

Debbie Hines joins Midday to discuss the latest. She is a former prosecutor and trial attorney, and the author of Get Off My Neck: Black Lives, White Justice, and a Former Prosecutor’s Quest for Reform.