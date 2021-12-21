© 2021 WYPR
Midday

Will Baker: Reflections on 40 years fighting to save the Chesapeake Bay

Published December 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST
Will Baker_credit Michael Busada_cropped.png
Michael Busada982
/
Will Baker has been president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation since 1982. (photo by Michael Busada)

Next week, Will Baker will retire as the president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a position he has held since 1982. He joined the organization six years prior to that, as an intern, fresh out of college. The foundation is the largest nonprofit conservation organization dedicated solely to preserving, protecting, and restoring the Chesapeake Bay.

Will Baker joins us on Zoom to reflect on his tenure, and the future of the Bay.

Chesapeake Bay Pic Twitter 1500x500.jpeg
More than 150 major rivers and streams flow into the Chesapeake Bay's vast 4,299-square-mile (166,534 km2) drainage basin, which covers parts of six states: New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) and all of Washington, D.C (photo courtesy Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

