Will Baker: Reflections on 40 years fighting to save the Chesapeake Bay

Next week, Will Baker will retire as the president of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, a position he has held since 1982. He joined the organization six years prior to that, as an intern, fresh out of college. The foundation is the largest nonprofit conservation organization dedicated solely to preserving, protecting, and restoring the Chesapeake Bay.

Will Baker joins us on Zoom to reflect on his tenure, and the future of the Bay.

More than 150 major rivers and streams flow into the Chesapeake Bay's vast 4,299-square-mile (166,534 km2) drainage basin, which covers parts of six states: New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia) and all of Washington, D.C (photo courtesy Chesapeake Bay Foundation)

