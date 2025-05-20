2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
City Police Commissioner Richard Worley on the consent decree, and what's working against violent crime

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 20, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau of the Public Integrity & Compliance Bureau (left) and Commissioner Richard Worley (center) brief reporters on body camera footage during a press viewing in October.
/
Emily Hofstaedter/ WYPR

Violent crime is down in Baltimore. In April, homicides reached lows not seen since the early 1970s. Though shoplifting has risen, according to police data, other types of crime has fallen.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley joins Midday to discuss his department's part in anti-violence efforts. Plus, has the department turned a corner on longstanding recruitment issues?

And, a shocking report released last week revealed a dozen deaths in the Baltimore Police Department's custody over the past two decades should have been ruled homicide. The highest-profile case was Tyrone West, a 44-year-old killed by police in North Baltimore in 2013.

