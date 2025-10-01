The city “ultimately fired” the driver of a Department of Public Works trash truck who struck and killed a coworker in a narrow alley last year, Mayor Brandon Scott said after Wednesday’s Board of Estimates meeting.

Scott said the driver “lied when initially asked about what happened.”

The mayor’s announcement comes on the same day that Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ office published a memo saying the investigation of the crash was “tainted,” and outlined why no charges were filed against the driver of the truck.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore DPW worker fired, not charged in accident that killed coworker

