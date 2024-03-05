© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Thiru Vignarajah on his second bid to become Baltimore's Mayor

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 5, 2024 at 12:11 PM EST
Thiru Vignarajah, Baltimore City Mayoral Candidate
Courtesy Photo
Thiru Vignarajah, Baltimore City Mayoral Candidate

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, we speak with Thiru Vignarajah. He is running in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Baltimore, and his fourth try for public office.

He ran for Baltimore State’s Attorney in 2018, and he ran for Baltimore Mayor in 2020. He ran again for State’s Attorney in 2022, and now, he’s running for Mayor once again, in a field that includes 12 other candidates.

Vignarajah served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore, and headed the Major Investigations Unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office. In January of this year, Mr. Vignarajah was named the managing partner of the Baltimore office of the national law firm, Sanford Heisler Sharp.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024Conversations with the Candidates: 2024Baltimore City Mayoral Race
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes