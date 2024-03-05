Thiru Vignarajah on his second bid to become Baltimore's Mayor

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, we speak with Thiru Vignarajah. He is running in the Democratic primary for Mayor of Baltimore, and his fourth try for public office.

He ran for Baltimore State’s Attorney in 2018, and he ran for Baltimore Mayor in 2020. He ran again for State’s Attorney in 2022, and now, he’s running for Mayor once again, in a field that includes 12 other candidates.

Vignarajah served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore, and headed the Major Investigations Unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office. In January of this year, Mr. Vignarajah was named the managing partner of the Baltimore office of the national law firm, Sanford Heisler Sharp.

