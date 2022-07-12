Jones Falls Expressway speeding crackdown begins

Baltimore drivers beware; speeding along the Jones Falls Expressway, otherwise known as Interstate 83, could yield a $40 citation starting July 13.

Automated speed cameras installed along Interstate 83 have been monitoring vehicles since mid-April. Speed limits along the highway range from 40 mph to 55 mph within Baltimore city limits.

The limit drops in some sections because the highway follows the twisting path of the Jones Falls River below. The two speed cameras are installed on both northbound and southbound lanes near W. 41st Street.

Nearly 84,000 vehicles were clocked going 12 mph or more over the speed limit in the first 30 days of the pilot, according to the Baltimore Transportation Department.

"Despite our best efforts of speed limit enforcement, the highway continues to see alarming levels of reckless driving and speeding," according to the city transportation department's website citing vehicles driving upwards of 170 mph.

The citations are civil violations so drivers won’t be assessed points on their licenses.

If drivers are pulled over by a state trooper or Baltimore city police officer they could still face a $90 penalty for going 10 mph to 19 mph over the limit.

Revenue collected from the speed cameras will be allocated to cover the cost of the camera system and any leftover money would be spent on maintenance and improvement projects along the Jones Falls Expressway.