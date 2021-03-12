Baltimore Business Journal

-
NewsA new market coming to Baltimore County this year will focus on the growing world of kosher wines. Eli Dinerman plans to open Baltimore Kosher Wine,…
NewsMoody's Investor Services placed W.R. Grace's credit rating on review for a downgrade on Tuesday due to concerns that a recently announced acquisition…
NewsLocal chain THB Bagelry & Deli will bring its bagels to Owings Mills this spring.The eatery has set a May 10 opening date for its newest location, at…
NewsA new seafood restaurant coming to Middle River is several generations in the making. Crabbing is in co-owner Thomas Bradley's blood: his grandparents…
NewsExelon Corp., the parent company of locally based Constellation and Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., will split into two different publicly traded companies,…
NewsTransamerica Corp.'s Baltimore workforce has been told to pack up their desks this month as the fate of the company's office presence downtown remains…
NewsRegular unemployment claims in Maryland topped 30,000 last week and filings for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance exceeded 11,000 as the state continues to…
NewsCity liquor board commissioners decided Thursday to renew a beer, wine and liquor license for The Choptank, dismissing complaints from a group of…
NewsConstruction has kicked off on a new 149-unit loft-style apartment project in Highlandtown as the latest addition to the neighborhood's ongoing…
NewsGiant Food, Greater Baltimore’s dominant supermarket chain, has expanded its Landover headquarters by 31,000 square feet and added 70 new jobs there, the…