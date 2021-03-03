THB Sets Opening Date For Owings Mills Bagel Shop (BBJ Story)

Local chain THB Bagelry & Deli will bring its bagels to Owings Mills this spring.

The eatery has set a May 10 opening date for its newest location, at 10288 Mill Run Circle in the Mill Station shopping center. The store will be the sixth and the largest to date for THB, which sells breakfast and lunch items including New York-style bagels, coffee, deli sandwiches and salads.

The opening comes six months after THB launched its fifth store, in Howard County's Columbia Crossing shopping center. Both new locations feature design by Italian architect MANUARINO, using the piazzas of Southern Italy as inspiration, according to a news release.

The interior of the new store was also designed with Covid-19 prevention in mind, with a spacious waiting area, socially distanced tables, contactless ordering kiosks and a walk-up window for mobile orders.

THB CEO Tony Scotto said the chain's Owings Mills expansion came after "thousands of requests" for them to open a shop there.