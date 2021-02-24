Pisces Crab & Seafood Will Bring A Black-Owned Seafood Spot To Middle River (BBJ Story)

A new seafood restaurant coming to Middle River is several generations in the making.

Crabbing is in co-owner Thomas Bradley's blood: his grandparents owned the Pisces Fish Market in Park Heights in the late 1970s and 1980s, and his father kept the business going as a mobile operation until 2012. Bradley, who goes by the nickname "Pisces," has been catching crabs and steaming them since he was young.

Next month, with his cousin Crystal Tennessee Thomas, he'll open the next chapter of the family's seafood legacy. Their new carryout restaurant, Pisces Crab & Seafood, is slated for a March 2 soft opening in the Martin Plaza Shopping Center, followed by a grand opening March 20.

The idea got a financial boost last year as locals looked to support a Black-owned seafood business in the wake of controversy surrounding another Middle River crab house.

Over the summer, crowds turned out to protest social media posts and comments by the operator of Vince's Crab House that criticized protesters demonstrating against police brutality and racism.

The resulting outcry shut down five locations of Vince's Crab House for several days, and Meyer later told a reporter he had "a ton of remorse" about the posts.

