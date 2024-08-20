Redevelopment of Harborplace, the debate continues

The redevelopment of Harborplace downtown continues to be at the center of debate and speculation. The masterplan for this site's redevelopment will go before the city's planning commission this Thursday.

Harborplace was sold to the private Baltimore developer MCB Real Estate in 2023. MCB unveiled new designs for the site which require a change in usage to allow two additional residential towers. City voters will be asked on Nov. 5 to consider a referendum question to allow that change on, what for decades has been considered, public parkland.

The Inner Harbor Coalition is a group of residents, architects, stakeholders and others who are vocally against the referendum. Two members of the coalition join Midday to share their perspectives:



Ted Rouse, local developer and son of Harborplace visionary James Rouse.

Michael Brassert, Director/Producer at Houpla, Inc. and Federal Hill resident.

We invited MCB officials yesterday to participate in this discussion, but they did not respond.

P. David Bramble of MCB Real Estate joined Midday in May of last year to discuss his ideas for Harborplace. You can listen to the interview here:

Reimagining Harborplace, and other city development projects

On Thursday, August 22, Baltimore City's Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing to discuss the proposed Harborpoint plan.