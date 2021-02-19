Transamerica Tells Baltimore Workforce To Empty Desks Downtown (BBJ Story)

Transamerica Corp.'s Baltimore workforce has been told to pack up their desks this month as the fate of the company's office presence downtown remains uncertain.

The directive was made last week to the roughly 550 workers who have occupied 125,109 square feet of space on eight floors of the Transamerica Tower at 100 Light St. since 2011.

"Transamerica is reconfiguring space in all its office locations to accommodate new ways of working in the future," said Julie Quinlan, a spokeswoman for Transamerica, in an email to the Baltimore Business Journal Friday.

She added:"More than 95% of Transamerica’s Baltimore employees have been working from home since March, and the company has asked these employees to remove any remaining materials and belongings from the Baltimore office during February."

The insurance and investment company got naming rights to the tower when it consolidated its offices in the 35-story landmark near Harborplace a decade ago. It is the anchor tenant in the iconic building alongside Miles & Stockbridge, Baker Donelson and the private Center Club.

The move to vacate the Transamerica offices comes as the one-year milestone nears for Covid-19, and several businesses are re-evaluating space needs after working remotely since last March.

Transamerica's lease at the property expires in October, according to CoStar.

